SolDragon | DRAGON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SolDragon Quick Project Information
SolDragon is a memecoin on the Solana chain, which symbolizes strength, wisdom, and a powerful force in the decentralized realm.You can find more information about SolDragon history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DRAGON Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SolDragon (DRAGON) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DRAGON
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SolDragon or access MEXC DRAGON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SolDragon to gain higher income. Trade DRAGON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDRAGON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDRAGON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000