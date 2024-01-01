Zbyte | DPLAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zbyte Quick Project Information
Zbyte is an AI-enabled Web3 infrastructure platform driving the acceleration of Web3 adoption by solving the developer scarcity problem via an easy-to-use dApp creation platform on multiple public blockchains.You can find more information about Zbyte history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DPLAT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Zbyte (DPLAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DPLAT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Zbyte or access MEXC DPLAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Zbyte to gain higher income. Trade DPLAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDPLAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDPLAT
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000