You can find more information about Dova Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Dova Protocol is an innovative initiative aiming to enhance liquidity between the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. It allows BRC-20 tokens to seamlessly transfer across chains, enabling collateralized lending on the Ethereum network. This enhances the liquidity of BRC-20 tokens, fostering the growth and development of the Bitcoin ecosystem.