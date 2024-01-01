DOODOO | DOODOO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOODOO Quick Project Information
First meme coin on Aptos. The primary purpose of meme coin DooDoo is to act as a digital representation of art. Its value is purely artistic and subjective. It should not be considered as having any intrinsic monetary value.You can find more information about DOODOO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDOODOO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDOODOO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply42,000,000