DOGETF | DOGETF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOGETF Quick Project Information
DOGETF is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about DOGETF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DOGETF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOGETF (DOGETF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DOGETF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOGETF or access MEXC DOGETF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOGETF to gain higher income. Trade DOGETF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDOGETF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDOGETF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,000,000,000,000,000,000