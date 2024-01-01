You can find more information about DYNAMO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dynamo is an innovative project born out of a vision to transform the world of DeFi. With the rapid growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), we saw opportunities, potential, and a brighter future. We believe that the future of finance will be more open, inclusive, and filled with opportunities. So, we created Dynamo to lay a strong foundation for that future.