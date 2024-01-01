You can find more information about DKS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DarkShield Game Studio specialize on the development of video games, we develop 2D and 3D RPG video games. DarkShield Games creates a tether between the gaming industry and cryptocurrency world based on deep research. All DarkShield games will integrate our NFT and Point System and will only use the official DarkShield token across its ecosystem. So you are never bored with choice within the DarkShield ecosystem.