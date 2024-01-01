Die Protocol | DIE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Die Protocol Quick Project Information
Die Protocol ($DIE) is an ERC-20 meme token that is inspired by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of ETH, tweet.You can find more information about Die Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DIE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Die Protocol (DIE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DIE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Die Protocol or access MEXC DIE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Die Protocol to gain higher income. Trade DIE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDIE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDIE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000,000