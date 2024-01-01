DHP | DHP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
dHealth Network offers plug-and-play components and shared blockchain infrastructure to execute global healthcare use-cases and payment systems seamlessly.
DHP (Digital Health Points) is the native token of the dHealth Network. DHP are cross-chain compatible and power the global dHealth ecosystem. Currently, DHP are available as native DHP on dHealth Network and as ERC20 DHP on Ethereum.You can find more information about DHP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDHP
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDHP
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000