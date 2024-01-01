You can find more information about DHP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

dHealth Network offers plug-and-play components and shared blockchain infrastructure to execute global healthcare use-cases and payment systems seamlessly. DHP (Digital Health Points) is the native token of the dHealth Network. DHP are cross-chain compatible and power the global dHealth ecosystem. Currently, DHP are available as native DHP on dHealth Network and as ERC20 DHP on Ethereum.