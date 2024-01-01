You can find more information about Digihealth history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Digipharm manages and processes performance-based healthcare procurement agreements for healthcare organizations that enable payment for healthcare technologies and services based on how well they work. Digipharm’s ‘Reimburse’ platform is a B2B offering currently in use by governmental bodies, insurance companies and top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers around the world. Digihealth is a patient and public ecosystem that will be a one-stop healthcare application that provides all you need to manage and earn from your health data, earn by sharing feedback on how well treatments work for you, earn by engaging in healthy activities and access high quality healthcare consultations wherever you are in the world. Digihealth aims to be the most widely used public healthcare application after Apple and Samsung Health.