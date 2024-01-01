mexc
DF Capital DAO Quick Project Information

The main idea and task of our DF Capital is to become the number one community in TON, to create a synergy effect within it through popularisation and filling missing niches, services and products. On top of the TON blockchain we launched the DFC token, which will socially connect all participants in this crypto sector into something more integral.
DFC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DF Capital DAO (DFC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DFC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DF Capital DAO or access MEXC DFC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DF Capital DAO to gain higher income. Trade DFC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDFC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDFC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000
