DevvE Quick Project Information
DevvE is the greenest, most affordable, and fastest crypto on the market. It is a next-gen cryptocurrency that is 1/3 billion energy use of Bitcoin, 1/10 million cost of Ethereum, 8M tps with patents around fraud, theft, loss, privacy and regulatory compliance.You can find more information about DevvE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDEVVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEVVE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000