DeVerse | DEV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeVerse Quick Project Information
At the nexus of AI and gaming, DEV crafts an immersive crypto-gaming universe, driven by player actions and innovation—redefining gaming's economy and experience.You can find more information about DeVerse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DeVerse (DEV) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEV
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DeVerse or access MEXC DEV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DeVerse to gain higher income. Trade DEV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEV
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDEV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000