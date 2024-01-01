mexc
DEUS Finance is a Decentralized Finance protocol that enables any 3rd-party to create financial instruments. Any asset that can be verified and tracked by an oracle can be built into a financial product or instrument, with DEUS acting as the decentralized
English name of the tokenDEUS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDEUS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000
