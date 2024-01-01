Desert Wars NFT | DESWAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Desert Wars NFT Quick Project Information
Desert Wars is a realistic war game project. It consists of rooms for 2 or more people online. As you occupy territories, you collect points, and with these points, you can acquire NFT or DESWAR tokens. You have the option to buy special in-game items with these tokens and also profit by selling them.You can find more information about Desert Wars NFT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDESWAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDESWAR
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000