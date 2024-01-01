You can find more information about DERI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Deri Protocol is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. With Deri Protocol, trades are executed under AMM paradigm and positions are tokenized as NFTs, highly composable with other DeFi projects. Having provided an on-chain mechanism to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently, Deri Protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure. $DERI is the governance token of Deri Protocol.