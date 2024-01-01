DERI | DERI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DERI Quick Project Information
Deri Protocol is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. With Deri Protocol, trades are executed under AMM paradigm and positions are tokenized as NFTs, highly composable with other DeFi projects. Having provided an on-chain mechanism to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently, Deri Protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure. $DERI is the governance token of Deri Protocol.You can find more information about DERI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DERI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DERI (DERI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DERI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DERI or access MEXC DERI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DERI to gain higher income. Trade DERI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDERI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDERI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000