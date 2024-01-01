DEGENBASE | DEGENBASE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Degen (DEGENBASE) started as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. What began as a meme coin now boasts a substantial following of developers, crypto content creators, and enthusiasts.You can find more information about DEGENBASE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDEGENBASE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDEGENBASE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply36,965,935,954