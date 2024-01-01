Register Now

Degen (DEGENBASE) started as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. What began as a meme coin now boasts a substantial following of developers, crypto content creators, and enthusiasts.

English name of the token DEGENBASE

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token DEGENBASE

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price