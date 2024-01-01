DeFrogs | DEFROGS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFrogs Quick Project Information
A collection of 10,000 DeFrogs enabled by ERC404, an experimental token standard enabling persistent liquidity and semi-fungibility for Ethereum NFTs. The 1st ERC404 PFP (ERC20 x ERC721).You can find more information about DeFrogs history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEFROGS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DeFrogs (DEFROGS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEFROGS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DeFrogs or access MEXC DEFROGS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DeFrogs to gain higher income. Trade DEFROGS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEFROGS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEFROGS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000