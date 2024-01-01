DEF | DEF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DEF Quick Project Information
DeFiLin is an ecosystem enabling WEB3 users to get access to the most-needed tools in DeFi. The project aims to build a bridge to decentralized finances and provide value to the market and people by offering high-quality instruments.You can find more information about DEF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DEF (DEF) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEF
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DEF or access MEXC DEF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DEF to gain higher income. Trade DEF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDEF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply77,000,000,000