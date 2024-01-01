You can find more information about DCP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DataChainPro is a decentralized big data value economic ecosystem based on blockchain technology. As a communication unit between users, data buyers, and data suppliers, we quantify the value of data. The DCP quantitative platform rewards users who contribute anonymous big data and provides data buyers with more efficient consumption solutions. It is committed to changing the status quo of ordinary users at the bottom of the biological chain and creating a more fair and transparent data trading environment.