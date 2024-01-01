DCP | DCP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DataChainPro is a decentralized big data value economic ecosystem based on blockchain technology. As a communication unit between users, data buyers, and data suppliers, we quantify the value of data. The DCP quantitative platform rewards users who contribute anonymous big data and provides data buyers with more efficient consumption solutions. It is committed to changing the status quo of ordinary users at the bottom of the biological chain and creating a more fair and transparent data trading environment.You can find more information about DCP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDCP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDCP
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000