DCM | DCM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DCM Quick Project Information
DuckyCity is a throwback to the good old days where games are light, easy and fun in our 2D metaverse. A virtual ecosphere where you can gather to socialise, trade, play games and perform DeFi activities in-game such as staking, NFT minting and much more.You can find more information about DCM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DCM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DCM (DCM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DCM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DCM or access MEXC DCM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DCM to gain higher income. Trade DCM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDCM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDCM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,500,000,000