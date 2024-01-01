mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

DCI | DCI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

DCI Quick Project Information

Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) stands out as a groundbreaking platform built upon the Ethereum blockchain, offering a decentralized cloud infrastructure. By harnessing the power of smart contracts and blockchain technology, DCI paves the way for users to rent and share server space, cloud computing resources, network capacity, and even GPU processing power. This innovative platform fosters a collaborative and community-driven ecosystem by implementing a robust deflationary mechanism that is advantageous to all holders.
You can find more information about DCI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DCI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DCI (DCI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DCI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DCI or access MEXC DCI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DCI to gain higher income. Trade DCI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDCI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDCI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
DCI Price CalculatorHow to buy DCI

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM