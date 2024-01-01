You can find more information about DCI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) stands out as a groundbreaking platform built upon the Ethereum blockchain, offering a decentralized cloud infrastructure. By harnessing the power of smart contracts and blockchain technology, DCI paves the way for users to rent and share server space, cloud computing resources, network capacity, and even GPU processing power. This innovative platform fosters a collaborative and community-driven ecosystem by implementing a robust deflationary mechanism that is advantageous to all holders.