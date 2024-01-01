DCARD | DCARD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DCARD Quick Project Information
Decentracard is a pioneer in the world of digital payments and services. We're dedicated to providing secure, private, and convenient solutions for your digital needs. With a focus on decentralisation, we empower you with control over your data and finances while simplifying online shopping, global connectivity, gaming, and lifestyle services.You can find more information about DCARD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DCARD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDCARD
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDCARD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000