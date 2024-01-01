You can find more information about Konstellation Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Konstellation is a Layer-3 blockchain protocol built on Cosmos and currently connected to Solana and Binance Smart Chain. Thanks to IBC relayers, Konstellation aims to develop various Dapps in different domains (DeFi, CeFi, NFT, DAO) accessible across all blockchains. Konstellation interoperability allows investors to invest in cross-chain digital assets, mint a wide range of fiat-pegged stablecoins, explore NFT opportunities, and participate in a play-to-earn game and DAO. The network is powered by DARC tokens required for transactions, utility on the Konstellation Dapps, and governance on the Konstellation network.