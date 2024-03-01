You can find more information about CYBONK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.