The Power Pool is a protocol, offering a convenient solution for pooling governance tokens. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from that, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide a new level of coordination of decision making in the Defi ecosystem.