The Power Pool is a protocol, offering a convenient solution for pooling governance tokens. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from that, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide a new level of coordination of decision making in the Defi ecosystem.You can find more information about PowerPool history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCVP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-08-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000