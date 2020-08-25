mexc
PowerPool Quick Project Information

The Power Pool is a protocol, offering a convenient solution for pooling governance tokens. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from that, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide a new level of coordination of decision making in the Defi ecosystem.
You can find more information about PowerPool history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CVP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PowerPool (CVP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CVP on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PowerPool or access MEXC CVP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PowerPool to gain higher income. Trade CVP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCVP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-08-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
