Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. It is designed around ease-of-use, gas efficiency, censorship resistance, and zero rent extraction. It is useful for traders and functions particularly well as a component of other smart contracts which facilitates the AMM token swaps, money market to generate the interest rate, and requires guaranteed on-chain liquidity for depositing and lending.