CTN | CTN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CTN Quick Project Information
Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. It is designed around ease-of-use, gas efficiency, censorship resistance, and zero rent extraction. It is useful for traders and functions particularly well as a component of other smart contracts which facilitates the AMM token swaps, money market to generate the interest rate, and requires guaranteed on-chain liquidity for depositing and lending.You can find more information about CTN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CTN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCTN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCTN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply330,000,000