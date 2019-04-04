mexc
Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.
CTC Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenCTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCTC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000
