CROWN | CROWN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CROWN Quick Project Information
CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.You can find more information about CROWN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CROWN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CROWN (CROWN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CROWN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CROWN or access MEXC CROWN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CROWN to gain higher income. Trade CROWN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCROWN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCROWN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply140,000,000