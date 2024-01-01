mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

CRK | CRK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

CRK Quick Project Information

CapitalRock, an innovative asset management Token, envisions creating a robust investment ecosystem by strategically allocating user funds across 400 companies spanning diverse industries. With a primary focus on the dynamic tech sector, CapitalRock aims to foster a scalable market that empowers both investors and users. By leveraging a comprehensive investment approach, the Token seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the ever-evolving technological landscape while diversifying across various sectors.
You can find more information about CRK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CRK Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CRK (CRK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRK on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CRK or access MEXC CRK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CRK to gain higher income. Trade CRK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRK
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCRK
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000
CRK Price CalculatorHow to buy CRK

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM