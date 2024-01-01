You can find more information about CRK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CapitalRock, an innovative asset management Token, envisions creating a robust investment ecosystem by strategically allocating user funds across 400 companies spanning diverse industries. With a primary focus on the dynamic tech sector, CapitalRock aims to foster a scalable market that empowers both investors and users. By leveraging a comprehensive investment approach, the Token seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the ever-evolving technological landscape while diversifying across various sectors.