Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain.
The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself.
The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.You can find more information about CRF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCRF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000