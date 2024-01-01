mexc
CPU Quick Project Information

The decentralized Computing Global Network that runs on all major OS’s powering just-in-time dServices for Web 2.0 / 3.0. CPUcoin is powering Tweekit.io for Equilibrium.com and intends on launching High Definition NFT API's to enable viewing of over 400 filetypes of any size including wall-size images and HD Video Content. CPUcoin is in development on a new Mac OS Miner, and has shipped Windows and Linux Miners. Anyone can participate and earn free tokens by installing our Miner on their computer. Install your Miner now and earn even greater rewards by getting a subscription plan!
You can find more information about CPU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CPU Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CPU (CPU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CPU on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CPU or access MEXC CPU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CPU to gain higher income. Trade CPU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCPU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCPU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
