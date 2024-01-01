CPU | CPU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CPU Quick Project Information
The decentralized Computing Global Network that runs on all major OS’s powering just-in-time dServices for Web 2.0 / 3.0. CPUcoin is powering Tweekit.io for Equilibrium.com and intends on launching High Definition NFT API's to enable viewing of over 400 filetypes of any size including wall-size images and HD Video Content. CPUcoin is in development on a new Mac OS Miner, and has shipped Windows and Linux Miners. Anyone can participate and earn free tokens by installing our Miner on their computer. Install your Miner now and earn even greater rewards by getting a subscription plan!You can find more information about CPU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
