Coreum is a 3rd generation, layer 1 Blockchain built to serve as a core infrastructure of future Blockchain applications.You can find more information about COREUM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCOREUM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCOREUM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000