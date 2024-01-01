mexc
COL | COL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

COL Quick Project Information

Colana is the first crypto drink and meme coin on the Solana network. Supported by tier1 influencers like DaVinci and Crypto Wendy and backed by Gotbit. They will be sponsoring the Paris Blockchain week in April 2024.
You can find more information about COL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

COL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold COL (COL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade COL on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy COL or access MEXC COL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on COL to gain higher income. Trade COL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCOL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCOL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
