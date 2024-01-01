COK | COK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
$COK, also known as CatOwnKimono, is an innovative and memeable cryptocurrency project on the Solana blockchain. Embracing strong community vibes, $COK has quickly garnered attention and support within the Solana ecosystem. The project's unique narrative, coupled with its vibrant and dedicated community, ensures that $COK remains a trending topic in the crypto space.You can find more information about COK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCOK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply998,607,360,525.49