Cogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. Our mission is to save underprivileged animals around the world. $COGE will be donated to animal welfare organizations. We hope that all animals in the world can live a happy life. For this to happen, all people must work together with love and compassion. Love to all the lovely animals.