COGE | COGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
COGE Quick Project Information
Cogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. Our mission is to save underprivileged animals around the world. $COGE will be donated to animal welfare organizations. We hope that all animals in the world can live a happy life. For this to happen, all people must work together with love and compassion. Love to all the lovely animals.You can find more information about COGE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCOGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCOGE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000