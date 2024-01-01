You can find more information about CODAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CODAI is a groundbreaking decentralized crypto project that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to transform the way developers write, optimize, and deploy smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). ombining cutting-edge AI technologies with the efficiency and security of the BSC network, CODAI revolutionizes the process of code generation, significantly reducing development time and enhancing the overall ecosystem's reliability.