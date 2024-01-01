You can find more information about Covasart history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

As a universal NFT trading platform, Covas is dedicated to facilitating the buying, selling, and exploration of exclusive digital art through both traditional and innovative means. At its core, Covas is redefining the free auction protocol market. Essentially, it should be classified as a crypto-social networking platform that provides additional possibilities for the global NFT collectibles market.