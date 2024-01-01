Connectome | CNTM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Connectome Quick Project Information
Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA). By harnessing the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Game AI (human-like intelligent NPC technology), blockchain and human sciences, VHAs can, amongst other things, be personal assistants, the cornerstone of productive organizations and companies, assist in healthcare, and be the future of human-technology interaction.You can find more information about Connectome history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CNTM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Connectome (CNTM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CNTM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Connectome or access MEXC CNTM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Connectome to gain higher income. Trade CNTM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCNTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCNTM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply14,000,000,000