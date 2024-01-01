You can find more information about Caduceus history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Caduceus is the Metaverse protocol for decentralized edge rendering, an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivaled metaverse experience.