Caduceus | CMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Caduceus Quick Project Information
Caduceus is the Metaverse protocol for decentralized edge rendering, an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivaled metaverse experience.You can find more information about Caduceus history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CMP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCMP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000