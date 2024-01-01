mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Cloak Protocol | CLOAK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Cloak Protocol Quick Project Information

Cloak Protocol revives crypto's core concept, ushering in a new era of unparalleled privacy, financial independence, and user earnings through innovative ZK-snarks technology.
You can find more information about Cloak Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CLOAK Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cloak Protocol (CLOAK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLOAK on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cloak Protocol or access MEXC CLOAK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cloak Protocol to gain higher income. Trade CLOAK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLOAK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLOAK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
CLOAK Price CalculatorHow to buy Cloak Protocol

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM