mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Crystal Diamond | CLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Crystal Diamond Quick Project Information

Crystal Diamond will bring you a new DeFi experience, allowing you to experience fast, cheap, and powerful decentralized financial services. Users can participate in the DeFi ecosystem by providing liquidity and receive corresponding rewards. DeFi allows users to borrow or lend digital assets through smart contracts. These loan agreements are often based on the value of the collateral without requiring a credit rating.
You can find more information about Crystal Diamond history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CLD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Crystal Diamond (CLD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLD on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Crystal Diamond or access MEXC CLD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Crystal Diamond to gain higher income. Trade CLD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000
CLD Price CalculatorHow to buy Crystal Diamond

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM