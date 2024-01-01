You can find more information about CHRISPUMP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Welcome to Christmas Pump, where festive vibes meet the world of crypto! We're a meme coin designed to spread holiday cheer during Christmas 2024.Join our community, and let's make this festive season even more special together.Note: The project name Christmas Pump with the ticker CHRISTMAS will be named as CHRISPUMP with the ticker CHRISPUMP on MEXC. Please take note of this change before proceeding with any deposit and withdrawal transactions.