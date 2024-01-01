CHKN | CHKN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CHKN Quick Project Information
Chickencoin is a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain and forked from the PEPE smart contract.You can find more information about CHKN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCHKN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,000,000,000,000