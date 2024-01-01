CHEERZ | CHEERZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CHEERZ Quick Project Information
We are DiCaprio Cheers, the best place for all your DiCaprio cheers. Please look around our site, enjoy and share. We are meme enthusiasts for cheers, and all they have brought to the world.You can find more information about CHEERZ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CHEERZ Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CHEERZ (CHEERZ) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CHEERZ
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CHEERZ or access MEXC CHEERZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CHEERZ to gain higher income. Trade CHEERZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCHEERZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCHEERZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000