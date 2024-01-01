You can find more information about CHATGPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AI Dragon is a Solana blockchain-based meme initiative aimed at democratising artificial intelligence by offering a decentralised marketplace for AI tools and services. Governed by a DAO, the project introduces its native token, $ChatGPT, to stimulate community participation and innovation. The project challenges the existing AI monopolies by encouraging equitable AI technology distribution, supported by the Dream Building Plan that provides funding avenues for AI ventures, with $ChatGPT at the core of its ecosystem to incentivize contributions and transactions.