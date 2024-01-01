Centauri Finance | CFH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Centauri Finance Quick Project Information
Centauri Finance is headquartered in Canada and has obtained an operating license in compliance with regulations. It is an encrypted digital bank operating globally and a transparent cryptocurrency investment platform on DeFi 3.0.You can find more information about Centauri Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCFH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCFH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000