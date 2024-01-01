Celestial | CELT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Celestial Quick Project Information
Celestial is the world’s first blockchain metaverse star wars game with GameFi + SocialFi + NFTSwap where the SocialFi part is the highlight as Celestial metaverse has interstellar alliances, encouraging the players to form alliances to defend against enemies, and jointly plunder minerals from other planets. Combining the social and game makes the socialization more qualified as it connects people with financial support.You can find more information about Celestial history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CELT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Celestial (CELT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CELT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Celestial or access MEXC CELT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Celestial to gain higher income. Trade CELT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCELT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCELT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000