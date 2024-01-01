You can find more information about Codenius history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Codenius is an innovative AI-driven code generation platform that integrates blockchain technology to revolutionize software development for programmers. Using advanced AI algorithms, Codenius provides an efficient solution for creating code. The platform operates on a unique economic model centered around the CDN token, which is used to reward contributors of code and to implement a subscription-based model for developers. CDN token holders can stake their tokens to gain governance rights and enjoy discounts on subscription fees. Codenius is committed to continuous improvement and aims to cultivate a dynamic community of developers.