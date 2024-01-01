Carbon Credit | CCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Carbon Credit Quick Project Information
Carbon Credit is a digital climate project that democratizes access to regulated carbon credits. CCT is the first cryptocurrency that is backed by European Union Allowance (EUA) – the most traded carbon credits in the world.
Each CCT represents 0.001 EUA or 1 kilogram of Carbon. Through buying and holding CCTs you have an impact on how some of the world's largest polluters do business. Price appreciation in Carbon Allowances will help incentivise Carbon Emitting firms to acquire energy from more environmentally friendly sources. By revolutionizing how consumers can access carbon markets, CCT is making it easier than ever for everyone to participate in the fight against climate change.You can find more information about Carbon Credit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CCT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Carbon Credit (CCT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CCT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Carbon Credit or access MEXC CCT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Carbon Credit to gain higher income. Trade CCT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply600,000,000