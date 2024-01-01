You can find more information about Carbon Credit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Carbon Credit is a digital climate project that democratizes access to regulated carbon credits. CCT is the first cryptocurrency that is backed by European Union Allowance (EUA) – the most traded carbon credits in the world. Each CCT represents 0.001 EUA or 1 kilogram of Carbon. Through buying and holding CCTs you have an impact on how some of the world's largest polluters do business. Price appreciation in Carbon Allowances will help incentivise Carbon Emitting firms to acquire energy from more environmentally friendly sources. By revolutionizing how consumers can access carbon markets, CCT is making it easier than ever for everyone to participate in the fight against climate change.